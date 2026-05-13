Measure The Earth’s Rotation Victorian Style

You’ve probably seen a Foucault pendulum in a museum. This Victorian-era science demonstration is named after physicist Léon Foucault and shows how the Earth rotates compared to a pendulum moving in a fixed plane. [RyanCreates] shows you how you can make your own, and it is surprisingly simple.

All you need is a heavy weight like a small mushroom anchor, fishing line, and a swivel — all things you can pick up at any sporting goods store. You’ll need a way to suspend it all, such as an eye hook in the ceiling.

In addition to the mechanical parts, the build calls for a camera to record the results and a lighter or other source of flame. The reason? To release the pendulum, you burn a thread that prevents it from swinging. This allows for a clean release with no sideways force.

The amount of your rotation depends on your latitude. At 33 degrees north, for example, you can expect 360*sin(33)/24 or 8.17 degrees per hour of rotation. [Ryan] measured a somewhat larger number, which was probably due to an error source, especially since he is measuring the angle using captured camera frames in Photoshop. That has to introduce some error, and small pendulums like this are incredibly sensitive to errors.

If you try it and find the source of the error, we’re sure [Ryan] would love to hear from you. Museum pieces are typically much larger, have ultra-low-friction pivots, and use electromagnets to keep the pendulum moving since, after all, even a Foucault pendulum can’t run forever.