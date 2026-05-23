Touchable POV Display Blooms In Mid Air

Typically, when we think of touch screens, we think of LCDs or OLEDs with a resistive or capacitive sensing layer laid over the top. However, a team from the University of Chicago has developed an entirely different type of touch-sensitive display that uses persistence-of-vision techniques.

The project is called BloomBeacon. It consists of a pair of spinning arms to create a stable round display in mid-air. One arm is covered in LEDs, while the other is covered with capacitive pads for touch sensing purposes. The trick behind this device is evident in the name—the device uses soft, flexible arms which are hinged and “bloom” upwards as the device spins up to speed. This makes it safe to physically interact with the spinning blades while they’re in motion to create a touch-interactive display. The device can thus display user interface elements like buttons that the viewer can interact with by reaching out and touching them directly.

Normally we’d advise not sticking your fingers in a rotating piece of machinery, but in this case, BloomBeacon was designed specifically to make this safe. Even sticking your fingers or hand right through the spinning arms won’t cause injury.

We’ve featured some other cool POV projects over the years, like this neat volumetric display. Video after the break.