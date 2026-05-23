Water-cooling A 3D Printed Rocket Isn’t Quite Practical

Consumer-grade 3D printers are useful for lots of things, but they kind of fall down when it comes to making stuff that survives high temperatures. [Mr. More Gooder] wasn’t deterred from a rocket build using FDM printed parts though, instead relying on water cooling to try and beat this practical limit.

The concept is simple enough—[Mr. More Gooder] printed a propane-burning combustion chamber and nozzle out of plastic that you’d totally expect to melt when the flames started. Thus, the nozzle was given fittings to allow water to be continually pumped through to try and drag away enough heat to let the rocket survive more than a few seconds. Unfortunately, during testing the uncooled combustion chamber quickly melted. A redesign with water cooling throughout performed a little better, until the water jacket began to leak into the main chamber and extinguished the flames. Melted plastic could be seen dripping out of the nozzle shortly after ignition, too.

Even if the nozzle did hold up for a longer period of time, it’s worth noting this is probably not a viable route towards a flight-ready engine. Mostly because you would need a huge supply of water to keep the components cool which would add a great deal of weight to any such build. There’s a reason NASA doesn’t recycle old drink bottles to make rocket engines, after all.

In any case, we love to see all sorts of rocket experiments, even the unsuccessful ones.