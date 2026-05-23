If it’s summer in a warm, humid climate, bugs can be the bane of your existence. A natural solution is to place a passive bug zapper to catch bugs at night. But what if that isn’t fancy enough? [Nicolas Boichat] spices it up with a passive bug zapper that tracks its kill count.
But how exactly do you detect a bug zap? With an antenna, of course! When a bug gets caught, it arcs, creating an electromagnetic pulse. A small loop antenna on the backside of the zapper receives the signal.
It was also in part an experiment to see how good you can “vibe-EE” and, well, mixed results. Claude was able to correctly identify basic concepts of EE needed here, but was largely worthless at making schematics. After some manual circuit doodling, then building, [Nicolas] successfully got an ESP32-C6 to detect the voltage spikes.
Of course, where there’s data, there must be a dashboard. Using existing graphing libraries and a custom PCB, [Nicolas] has the ultimate bug zapping experience.
We’ve covered a similar idea in the past, namely one based on current sensing.
4 thoughts on “Passive Bug Zapper Tracks Its Kill Count”
Cool project! 🦟
But what’s passive about an electrically powered bug zapper? This question is for the Hackaday author, as the linked article doesn’t contain the word “passive”. Google’s AI definition of “an electric or ultraviolet (UV) trap that operates automatically without needing you to manually swat insects” isn’t very convincing either, especially as this Hackaday post is the only search result referencing “passive bug zapper”
If this is a passive bug zapper I’d be interested in seeing Hackaday have a contest for the best active bug zapper. Drones? Mechatronics? Mass sterilization by MEMS surgical robots?
I’ve seen projects here involving laser bug killers. CV target identification, laser mounted on a pan/tilt turret, zap when sights line up.
“Mad Science” seems to fail to capture the absolute reckless disregard for safety of such an idea. I have no problem with grown adults doing things that may cause them bodily harm, but risking the retina of any creature within eyesight is stupid and irresponsible. I’ll take these ‘passive’ solutions any day
I know “bugs” (you really mean “insects”) are SUPER unpopular because they are so funny looking and small. But we have ecosystems everywhere that depend on insects, and bug zappers are known to kill lots of insects without any sort of selectivity other than that they are attracted by light. Just spend a moment to think about the use of such devices with some critical thinking skills and don’t just assume that icky creatures all need to die.
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