People seem to be rather into the Unitree Go2 quadruped robot, if only for the low price tag. But perhaps more interesting are the motors that propel it — they appear to be similar to the Go1’s GO-M8010-6 motors that Unitree also sells, with [Thomas Flayols] currently working on reverse-engineering its proprietary driver using the publicly available documentation for that motor and some reverse-engineering.
These motors are an assembly that includes a reducer, magnetic encoder, 3-phase inverter, current sensing, an RS-485 bus and a Cortex-M0-based CMS32M57xx MCU, all in a very capable package intended for robotics applications where a compact actuator is needed.
The first step of reverse-engineering involved the physical PCB, made all the more difficult as Unitree was so kind as to remove all markings on the ICs. Fortunately using an X-ray machine and some sleuthing it was possible to deduce the MCU and other components. Following this SWD/OpenOCD access to the MCU could be established and the firmware key extracted from the bootloader SRAM.
Although the firmware was encrypted, a locally recovered key was found to decrypt it. This allowed for an initial custom firmware to be developed, which [Thomas] hopes to develop into a fully featured open source firmware. Doing so would obviously open these motors to a larger audience outside of Unitree’s ecosystem, as they are pretty good value for what they offer mechanically.
It might give the associated Go2 robot a new life too considering the serious malware accusations and security issues pertaining to its firmware.
3 thoughts on “Unitree GO-M8018-6 Motor Reverse Engineering”
So they did remove all the chip numbers but forgot to turn off debugger access?
Still, nice work figuring out the encryption method and finding the key, but that only results in having the binary firmware file. Might as well reverse engineer the board and write firmware from scratch (or adapt an existing open-source BLDC servo project) and write a new bootloader via the debugger.
Impressive! Am I going to have to get a new (and expensive) piece of equipment for my workshop?
wow, some actually hacking on HaD..
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