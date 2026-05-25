Slightly Sentient D20 Might Subtly Shift Your Rolls

A twenty-sided die (d20) is a common thing in tabletop gaming, and [kati]’s slightly sentient d20 is a PCB that not only delivers random results on demand, but responds to hot and cold streaks and may even tweak the results a little to reflect its mood.

On its face the unit is a touch-sensitive PCB with twenty small charlieplexed LEDs around its perimeter, one for each die result. When activated by a touch on the center pad, the die dutifully animates a die roll and delivers a result. But something happens if the RNG (random number generator) coughs up results that are unusually lucky, or unlucky.

After a streak of natural 1s, the device gets cranky. It begins to ignore the occasional activation input, and may glitch before a roll, reflecting a low mood. In addition, future rolls while in a low mood have a slight chance of being silently discarded and re-rolled into a low range (1-6), prolonging the unlucky streak. The inverse is true of a die that encounters a lucky run of natural 20s, with the die’s mood shifting to high spirits and having a slight chance of re-rolling future results into a high range (16-20).

The idea is to create (and feed) the feeling of lucky and unlucky streaks. Gamers are of course perfectly capable of projecting such feelings all on their own, which means the die acts as both mirror and amplifier of these emotions. In addition, each die acts slightly differently as a result of being imprinted with different RNG seeds, timing values, and response times which makes each one feel unique. There are reportedly other hidden features as well.

If you’d like to try making your own, keep an eye on the GitHub repository. The originals have design elements that were heavily personalized for [kati]’s gaming group, so the design files are in the process of being turned into a meaningful public release. Of course, there’s more than enough detail already to roll your own if you are so inclined.