If you’ve ever taken a close look at a vacuum tube, you’ll have seen the seals around the pins that keep everything air-tight while providing the the device’s electrical contacts. As [maurycyz] finds out, it’s not an easy process to get right.
The problem is one of both chemistry and thermal expansion, as while a good seal can be made between glass and red copper oxide, it remains very difficult indeed to stop the glass cracking on cooldown due to differing thermal expansion properties. We’re led through a variety of experiments including surface treatments and flattening the metal to a sheet, with varying pros and cons. The most successful seal on the page comes from very thin tungsten wire, though hardly the most practical conductor for a vacuum tube.
It’s a fascinating investigation for the casual reader, taking them into the properties of metal-glass bonds and the difficulties involved in making them. We have even more respect for the people who make their own tubes after reading it.
2 thoughts on “The Problem Of Making A Good Metal-To-Glass Seal”
The interesting point is they learned to solve this very early one (with light bulbs) but also with million of vacuum tubes, that had in some cases a sizable number of pins passing through.
Pinged Google and got this:
Dumet Wire: The industry standard for decades. It consists of a nickel-iron core (often a 42% nickel / 58% iron alloy) clad in a copper sheath. The copper creates a strong hermetic bond with the glass.
Platinum: Used in early vacuum tubes (pre-1915). It expands and contracts at almost the exact same rate as soda-lime glass and bonds well to it (it would be an expensive option though!)
Kovar: An alloy of iron, nickel, and cobalt specifically engineered for glass-to-metal seals. It is widely used with borosilicate glass in heavier-duty or power tubes
If I remember it correct, they used a special glas aloy around the pin. However, if I had to do something like this, I would use the lower part of an old tube. There are plenty in the world…
However, the idea is nice to make your own nixie. But why? I have a watch at my wrist and a mobile phone! Hm…probably for a chess computer? There must be a reason for building a stylish part of our living room that is NOT a clock! Some ideas?
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