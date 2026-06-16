Ever since the early web, people have been streaming video with inexpensive webcams, and since the advent of the Raspberry Pi and its dedicated camera slot we’ve really seen how easy it can be to build security cameras or any other webcam and get it online quickly. But these cameras notably lack defensive capabilities if anyone tries to break into an area they shouldn’t be, and [John] added some features to this webcam to help defend his garage.
The webcam itself is a custom build, mounted on a custom-built tilt-and-pan mount that lets it freely rotate to view any location in the garage. Some custom software running on a Raspberry Pi lets it operate in autonomous mode or be controlled manually from an Android tablet. But for the defensive capabilities, it also carries a Nerf machine gun with a laser sight and spotlights which can all be controlled autonomously by the Raspberry Pi, including a computer vision system that lets it track various objects. While this is mostly a fun novelty for his security camera, the noise it makes might be enough to startle any would-be burglar.
[John] added a few other features to this build as well, including a speaker, which allows the system to be voice-controlled and to communicate back to the user. This lets him activate and deactivate the system using a verbal password. These types of Nerf guns are fairly popular for turrets as well, and some have practical uses as well like keeping cats from walking on the kitchen counters.
3 thoughts on “Security Camera Gets Several Defensive Upgrades”
Don’t feed the content creators. They are abominations that enabled enshittification of the Internet.
You heard it evereyone, stop making things and then telling people about it.
If the primary reason for ‘content’ is to try to entertain and grab someone’s attention, then yep…
Content just for the sake of ‘content’ (which in the modern internet is really is some combination of add revenue, entertainment, and profiling) isn’t something we should uphold. It’s our society’s new drug, we all kinda justify it because it’s satisfying at some level to participate in the system. The dealers make revenue, the users feel pleasure, and the system feeds off the vulnerable.
I have many friends who struggle with the modern internet, because of how addictive we’ve made it. Like multiple people are actively coming to me (since I’m the tech guy) now asking how they can block themselves off of social media and YouTube because of how destructive yet addictive of a force they are in their lives.
The dream for the internet was for the ultimate public library, the ability to communicate and cooperate accross the world. Instead we have a new addition crisis.
We can’t just blame the social media companies (though they can be blamed)
We can’t just blame those who make content and profit off of the system (though I think depending on the case blame can fall here too)
We also need to take it upon ourselves to stop feeding and using these systems.
Go read The ones who walk away from Omelas. I think it’s applicable. Social media has a very dark underbelly.
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