A GUI Solution For ESP32 Web Development

These days, a lot of embedded projects feature some sort of screen, and a screen often creates a desire for a nice user interface. [Geoffrey Wells] has created a tool for developing web interfaces for the ESP32, named ESP-GenUI.

The aim was to make UI development as easy as possible for this platform. ESP-GenUI allows the creation of a website by dragging various nodes on to a canvas and linking them up to create the desired web interface. There are nodes for GPIO control, camera feeds, gauges, and all sorts of other common elements for quickly putting together dashboards and control panels. All this is done from within the browser, and the code generated by the tool can even be flashed without having to open any external tools. Alternatively, it can spit out Arduino code that you can open and flash from within the IDE. You can try the tool out yourself right here.

We’ve featured some other great resources for developing embedded user interfaces, like this highly-flexible display library for the ESP32. Feel free to espouse on your own favorite tools and techniques in the comments.