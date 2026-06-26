These days, a lot of embedded projects feature some sort of screen, and a screen often creates a desire for a nice user interface. [Geoffrey Wells] has created a tool for developing web interfaces for the ESP32, named ESP-GenUI.
The aim was to make UI development as easy as possible for this platform. ESP-GenUI allows the creation of a website by dragging various nodes on to a canvas and linking them up to create the desired web interface. There are nodes for GPIO control, camera feeds, gauges, and all sorts of other common elements for quickly putting together dashboards and control panels. All this is done from within the browser, and the code generated by the tool can even be flashed without having to open any external tools. Alternatively, it can spit out Arduino code that you can open and flash from within the IDE. You can try the tool out yourself right here.
We’ve featured some other great resources for developing embedded user interfaces, like this highly-flexible display library for the ESP32. Feel free to espouse on your own favorite tools and techniques in the comments.
4 thoughts on “A GUI Solution For ESP32 Web Development”
Nope. Been there, done that 35 years ago using LabView. Did it again last year as a favor to a former client.
Graphical system design suck. Period. Full stop. Odin will punish you and deny entrance to Vahalla for using this stuff.
I deeply admire the depth of your explanation for your opinion.
Because the comments section on hack a day is open to general discussion with exhaustive back and forth allowing broad communications, while allowing participants to delve into the weeds of issues and hash out concepts solutions and alternatives.
I wish there was a quasi-standard UI format for designing windows and buttons. Qt is very close to ideal, at least for me and I feel very comfortable using it to develop applications for desktop. For android I mostly rely on android-studio which can be hit or miss (usually miss)
I don’t really like web technologies for making UIs because they feel different than native applications. I don’t like that. I’m sure its just some kind of undiagnosed obsessive disorder on my part. Still, can’t like them
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