Watch Today’s Eclipse At Home

In a few hours, there is a solar eclipse that will be visible with a track that goes from Spain up through Greenland. Too late to travel for it, but thanks to [jonty], you can find all the webcams that will have a view.

This may be ideal. No funny glasses. No looking at a projected image on a card. Of course, many, if not all, of these cameras aren’t looking directly at the sun, so it isn’t clear if you’ll be able to see the actual eclipse or just the effect it has on the surroundings.

If you prefer more science, try the NASA feed below.

Or, you could see what ESA is broadcasting from Javalambre, Spain:

Or, try the telescope view version:

Want to know what it might look like from a particular spot? Harvard has you covered. If you want to feel more realistic, try wearing some regular sunglasses while watching just for the fun of it.

We wish we could watch our eclipses from the lunar surface. Of course, you can always make your own eclipse.