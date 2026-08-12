It’s likely many of us have been in the position of first set-up on a machine such as a Raspberry Pi, and had keyboard problems. Either no spare keyboard is to be found, or a cluttered desk has to find extra space for a full-size keyboard. [Þórarinn] and [Arni], have a handy solution from[, use the existing keyboard on your laptop.
His approach is both ingenious and simple, as it’s only the K part of a KVM. On the laptop end, it’s a serial terminal, without the receiving side. The serial port in question is an RP2040 board which implements a USB-to-serial port. This serial connection goes to another RP2040, which does the ingenious bit. It’s a serial-to-USB HID keyboard. All of this means that keystrokes on the laptop are sent down the serial connection, and appear on the Pi or whatever computer as a USB keyboard as though typed locally. The mildly annoying first set-up can be done, and then it can be run via SSH or whatever other remote access protocol as normal. The code is provided, so anyone with a couple of RP2040 boards can do it.
We like this hack, because we’ve had the annoyance of needing a keyboard to set up what would otherwise be a completely headless machine too many times. It’s one to store away at the back of your mind, for those rare improvisational need-an-extra-keyboard moments.
Thanks [Henk] for the tip.
13 thoughts on “Your Laptop Keyboard, On Another Device”
I’ve been quite a while succesfully using a similar project from https://github.com/Flowm/etherkey as a remote keyboard together with a cheap HDMI to USB dongle as a “screen” by any video player . I also wrote a small desktop app that let you capture the mouse and keyboard and forward them to the remote device. See the gtk kvm client in https://github.com/dov/etherkey/tree/with-mouse .
Thanks! Very handy
…and for an even better setup, use and ESP32 and serial over WIFI and then ya got no wires to worry about either..
Hmm… ESP + wifi + a small webfrontend + websocket? I wish I had more spare time and a use for it.
Mouse Without Borders
Once it’s booted, this is golden.
And if you need it:
https://github.com/lucky-verma/mwb-linux
Nice that this tries new methods still… I’ve become a fan of nano kvm boxes. They solve all of that KVM “I need a spare something” right out of the box, no software to be installed.
Quirk: The USB ones require internet for a static website to load. This might suck if you try to debug a router with connectivity issues
Missing feature: the virtual drive sounds nice, but file upload should happen though the browser – this is broken
I don’t see this getting any cheaper, smaller or more capable anytime soon. Available right off your favorite shopping plattform next day.
I don’t get it.
laptop => usb-c => Rp2040 => serial => rp2040 => usbc => pi or whatever
why not
laptop => usb-c => pi or whatever ?
because laptop can’t pretend to be a HID keyboard ?
Usually the USB ports of any PC are host only.
If you have a port that is a Dual Role Port (DRP, also known as OTG), then this should be possible.
So for most PCs and Laptops, no. Smartphones could work and might be even practical:
Plug in USB-C into phone and target machine, open app, start typing.
To add more:
A quick google tells me, that to enable this via cable, you would need root access to Android.
There are apps available that turn your phone into a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse that can be paired without root, but that does not solve the “fresh headless pi” problem.
pi doesn’t have serial console by default?
CH9329 is an existing chip (readily available as a breakout board with USB connector) that does this exact function, supporting keyboard, mouse, and absolute pointer HID endpoints, with the reports sent to the chip over UART. For an example of a client for this chip, see https://github.com/sjmf/kvm-serial
I piggy-backed an ESP32 mini onto a CH9329, connected the 5V, RX, TX and ground nets, and can just plug the result in to a target computer and start “typing” on it.
Total cost: about $4-5.
One thing to note is that using a plain old serial terminal does limit the keys that can be sent. For example, Alt-F4 will kill your terminal program, and Ctrl-Alt-Del and other such keys will also not be available.
For this reason, I much prefer to have the receiving end implement a VNC server, which means you can use any VNC client to interact with it, and benefit from programs which are designed to be able to send “impossible” key combinations.
It’s always an option to proxy a TCP socket to UART using socat or similar, while the VNC absolute pointer coordinates map well to an absolute pointer endpoint in the CH9329. Trying to map absolute coordinates to relative movements when you don’t know the resolution of the target screen can be an exercise in frustration.
IMHO, pretty neat, USB hub to another USB hub. I’d program something like that if/when faced with similar scenario (though I am lazy, and I just have this neat wired compact USB keyboard; perhaps time to upgrade it to rp2040 keyboard and figure out its own USB hub while at it).
Having said that, rp2040 has two state machines, and each can run semi-independently, so theoretically it is possible to do USB throughout. I would imagine it is a matter of untangling the shared libraries’ specifics and making them work alongside nicely, but, if I already have multiple unused rp2040s sitting around collecting dust, that’s exactly how I would do it, too, two rp2040 : ]
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