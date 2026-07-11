The First New WW2 Jeep Since 1945

Online publications sometimes work with sponsors. Over at the Autopian, they landed a sponsorship deal with eBay, but due to an unguarded comment, fulfilling the sponsor’s requirements turned out to be something of a handful. Build a brand-new, completely WW2-spec Jeep using only parts sourced from the auction site, and drive it to Moab for an event. [David Tracy] set to work, and the resulting write-up is a build of epic proportions.

Of course, many Jeeps have been built since the war, not least by Willys and its successors, but also by enthusiasts. You can even buy a modern-day visible derivative of the original made in America by the Indian company Mahindra, which has been licensed to build Jeeps since the 1940s. So his claim of making the first new WW2-spec Jeep since the war may be difficult to substantiate, but it’s certain that his attention to period detail is exceptional. For example, most people would either use a more modern engine or find a second-hand original. Instead, he sources a brand new block from France and builds a new engine from scratch. And is that the infamously flawed early Jeep steering system we spy? The vehicle uses second-hand parts for other major drive train components, but the chassis and body are made in the Philippines.

An early Jeep is a simple vehicle, but following his build, you realise the power of the manufacturing industry, as so many individual parts and assemblies must come together to make the finished machine. Some of us have had old cars in our lives, so we appreciate this very well. The moment of completion comes with very little testing time to spare, and he’s off on the long drive from LA to Moab. That in itself could make an epic write-up, and yet again, we recognise the combination of willpower and worry. All of this has made us idly want one of these wildly impractical but seductive vehicles, but we know it will pass. If you aren’t interested in authenticity, you can always meld a Jeep with a Prius.