2026 Hackaday Supercon: Call For Proposals

We are absolutely stoked to announce that the Hackaday Superconference is taking place this year November 6th through 8th in glorious Pasadena California, and we want to see you there!

If you’ve been to any of the previous nine Supercons, you know that it’s a fantastic gathering of the most motivated and interesting hackers around — but it’s also been a relatively small gathering. And while we love the very high signal-to-noise ratio of folks who show up, we’re always a little bit sad when the tickets sell out because it represents hackers who couldn’t be there.

So this year, we’re celebrating Supercon Ten by expanding out of our traditional location at the Design Lab so that we can accommodate 20% more hackers, while still keeping the cosy nature of the event intact. So if you’ve been wanting to come to Supercon, but procrastinated the ticket sales every year, this year is looking 20% better.

Call for Proposals

If you want to give a talk to an interested audience of hackers just like you, now is your chance. Fill out the Call for Participation form before Wednesday, Aug 12th to put your hat in the ring. Presenters not only get to share their work with a like-minded audience, but they get in the door free! Presenting really is the best way to attend a conference like this – it’s the ultimate ice-breaker. (Plus, did we mention free?)

We will have two tracks of talks on two stages, and both are a mix of shorter 20-minute talks and longer 40-minute sessions, so whatever the size of your ideas, we have the slot for you. As always, we like to hear about your projects: hardware, software, creation, destruction, or anything in-between. In short, if you have a talk that would interest the readers of Hackaday, it fits. Check out last year’s slate if you’re curious, but bear in mind that we like to see new stuff, so don’t feel constrained by precedent. If you’re into it, there’s a good chance that many of us are too!

All you need is an abstract, a title, and a solid general idea of how the talk is going to go. First time speaker, or grizzled veteran: get your proposal in now.

Plus ça Change…

Supercon Ten starts out as usual with a casual badge-hacking day at Supplyframe HQ on the morning of Friday Nov 6th. We love this day because there’s “nothing” to do! It’s the perfect way to ease into the conference: the doors open, and the food and coffee starts flowing. As the solder melts, brought-along hacks get demoed, friendships form, and plans get hatched. We go on well into the night, with music and festivities to keep you motivated or distracted – the choice is yours.

Saturday and Sunday are chock-full of talks, workshops, challenges, and other events. This year, we’ll be a few blocks south at the ArtCenter South Campus, which means that we’ll be relocating our traditional back-alley ambiance to significantly fancier digs. But of course, we’ll have space for hacking, mingling, and watching the talks.

Sunday evening comes too soon, and at the end of this second day of talks, we’ll let you showcase all of the badge hacks that you’ve been working on before spilling out into the town and falling far too late into bed.

Just because enough is never enough, we’ll probably also meet up informally sometime Thursday night if you’re already in town. And if you’re able to finagle a half-day Monday into your schedule, you’ll find that a bunch of folks have off-schedule side trips that are always popular.

Get Excited!

We know that we’re announcing late this year. The new venue, combined with a late Hackaday Europe, made for a lot more planning to be done. But now that all of our ducks are in a row, we’re very much looking forward to November. And of course, we can’t wait to see what you all are going to bring with you to Supercon. After all, it’s the Hackaday community that makes it great.

Get your talk proposals in now, and in the next few weeks, we’ll open up ticket pre-sales. Tell your friends, neglect to mention it to your enemies, and start making your Supercon plans today.