Tired Of Xargs?

What if you want to do something in Linux for a lot of files? [Numerator] was tired of using xarg and other ways to handle this job and created bashumerate.

Some examples in the post of the “other ways” include:

find . -name '*.log' | xargs rm find . -name '*.sh' -exec wc -l {} \;

You can, also, use a for loop, and if you are a programmer at heart, you may well do this:

for f in *.txt; do wc -l "$f" done

Bashumerate handles all of the common cases in one tool and uses the same syntax for multiple kids of enumerations.

For example, the above translates to:

enumerate -f '*.sh' -- 'wc -l {}'

The -f means enumerate files. You can also enumerate lines, numbers in a range, or lists. What’s even more interesting is that you can add your own source. As an example, there’s an add-in function that enumerates running docker containers.

The source is all in bash, so it should be very portable. Will you try it? What’s your favorite way to enumerate in shell? Let us know in the comments. You know how we love strange bash tricks.