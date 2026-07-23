Mic Jammer Relies On Ultrasound

Today’s phone microphones are perfectly adept at picking up sound in all sorts of conditions, and they’re backed by all kinds of processing techniques to filter out noise and capture clean audio. [mcore1976] has been working on a device to jam phone microphones that might be listening in, however, countering fancy processing techniques in turn.

The build uses a microcontroller brain to control an array of ultrasonic transducers. [mcore1976] has created many revisions of the project, each time improving its ability to jam microphones in modern hardware. The latest revision uses an RP2040 microcontroller and a MOSFET drive stage to control 20-80 ultrasonic transducers. They’re driven with a PWM signal generated from the RP2040 itself. The signal output is specifically modulated to try and confuse the automatic gain control systems used in many modern phones in order to make it difficult for them to record clear audio when the jammer is running. As [mcore1976] demonstrates with an iPhone 17, his voice is completely lost amidst unintelligible garbled noise while the jammer is switched on.

It’s a niche idea, and perhaps most interesting because it affects phone microphones while being largely inaudible to the human ear. We’ve featured other interesting jamming devices of late, too. Video after the break.