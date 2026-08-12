The Agony Of Packaging Linux Apps

One of the great things of Linux as an ecosystem is that there is so much choice. Yet this is also its greatest weakness, as unlike on MacOS and Windows this means that simple questions often do not have a simple answer. The topic of distributing software is one of these vexing topics that never really goes away, with [Noam Lewis], as author of the Fresh editor, recently expressing their frustrations on this topic.

This is a familiar topic that we have covered before, mostly in the context of cross-platform installers. Whereas on MacOS and Windows you just pick any of a handful of standard installer frameworks that do roughly the same thing, on Linux you are dealing with a dizzying number of package managers, including distro-specific ones, NPM, Homebrew, Rust crates, third party repositories like Arch Linux’s AUR or stray APT repositories for Debian, and of course AppImage and Flatpak along with a host of other options.

After going through the entire list with help from the Fresh community, [Noam] ended up creating packages for all of them, and has a lot of thoughts. Since Fresh is a TUI-based editor, something like Flatpack is not a really good fit, while AppImage is just very slow due to mounting the image, which is annoying.

Overall, distro-specific solutions are just unpleasant in general, as they mean repeating the same work over and over, even if you can even get into a distribution channel. Ultimately the solution that [Noam] ended up at was to have a static binary with the musl runtime, along with an integrated updater, which is a solution that should be quite familiar for Windows users. Yet even if it fails some kind of purity test for certain Linux users, is it really a bad solution if it works for users of the software?