Wi-Fi cameras are everywhere these days, with wireless networking making surveillance systems easier to deploy than ever. [CiferTech] has been recently developing the RF Clown—a tool that can block transmissions from these cameras at some range.
The build is based around an ESP32, with three tactile switches and an OLED display for the user interface. The microcontroller is hooked up to a trio of GT—24 Mini radio modules, which feed a bank of antennas on top of the device. Depending on the mode the device is set to, it will command these modules to jam Bluetooth, BLE, or Wi-Fi traffic in the area with relatively crude transmissions.
The use of multiple radio modules isn’t particularly sophisticated—it just makes it easier to put out more signal on more bands at the same time, flooding the zone and making it less likely legitimate transmissions will get through. Specifically, [CiferTech] demonstrates the use case of taking out a Wi-Fi camera—with the device switched on, the video feed freezes because packets from the camera simply stop making it through.
It’s perhaps impolite to interfere with the operation of somebody else’s cameras, so keep that in mind before you pursue a project like this one. Files are on GitHub for the curious. Video after the break.
12 thoughts on “Simple Device Can Freeze Wi-Fi Camera Feeds”
Not just impolite. Very illegal. Use caution.
Is it still illegal on unlicensed bands? Definitely would be on licensed bands.
Illegal according to my read of the following FCC page: the key words being “any authorized radio communications,” which covers unlicensed bands: https://www.fcc.gov/general/jammer-enforcement
To quote from that page: “Section 333 – prohibits willful or malicious interference with the radio communications of any station licensed or authorized under the Act or operated by the U.S. Government (47 U.S.C. § 333).”
Are WiFi cameras specifically authorized? Perhaps if it was marketed as an X rebroadcaster to get the news out there, because they keep telling us that big media is all left wing propaganda .
This project represents a significant effort by a demonstrably talented person to produce a nice piece of hardware and software. Given its apparent schadenfreude nature, what exactly is the use-case… I mean besides criminal or jackassery?
I do NOT believe in censorship, but there is nothing wrong with an editorial staff stopping to consider whether or not something should actually be promoted on their web site. Thus question 2: How does featuring this project benefit the HAD community… or anyone else?
My questions are sincere.
I suppose it’s inevitable that for every person who applies fire to cook his food, there will be another who’s vision is to burn down the neighbor’s house.
I guess this is why we can’t have nice things.
Interfering with cameras that are gathering continuous video of things they shouldn’t. Which may still be criminal in the sense of being illegal, but the word “criminal” does have multiple senses, and it’s not totally clear either which ones you mean, or which ones really matter.
First, by permitting them to interfere with cameras that are gathering continuous video of things they shouldn’t.
Second, by stimulating discussion of when, if ever, that’s actually justified.
Like if an AirB&B had hidden cameras in the bedroom & bathroom, that would be a good legitimate use case for this
Well, to be fair, in that particular example, you’d be better off to just cover them (and/or call the cops, since that particular use is illegal in a lot of places, and/or call AirBnB, since they drop people for that).
One obvious big problem with devices like this is that indiscriminately jamming the whole band is pretty much guaranteed to produce a bunch of collateral damage.
Having the cameras is often impolite (but legal). Jamming is illegal (but maybe not unreasonably impolite, depending on just how impolite that camera actually is…).
In most places, one is free to listen on any Band. However, broadcasting requires a collision avoidance back-off provision in almost all publicly available use-cases. This means your hardware must prove it backs off when the Band becomes saturated, and reduces signals to minimal broadcast power necessary as a courtesy to other community members. Thus, there are legitimate uses for such EMI testing projects in a lab setting.
Intentional interference or Jamming (even with a licensed individual) is generally illegal, and can incur million dollar fines and or up to 2 years in jail. There is a long tradition of people learning about radio triangulation the hard way, and SDR based 5-antenna trackers are cheap now.
One should also note, most security systems will include decoy hardware (sometimes empty plastic models) to identify vandals with secondary hidden camera systems. Additionally, we call people that don’t care about laws criminals for a reason, and stacking more laws to passivate unrelated rules-observant populations does not deter the antisocial. Rule-of-law is a different legal system from Rule-by-law locales, and the latter inevitably corrodes its own legitimacy. =)
73
VE7NTP
If you’re not concerned about legality, a pair of diagonal cutters are an even simpler device for interfering with cameras.
