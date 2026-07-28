Breaking The Parental Lock On An XBox 360 Is Very Much An Inconvenience

There are many ways to soft-brick a device to the point where it cannot easily be used again, and “Cloud locks” or parental locks are probably at the top of the list here. [eWastelander] recently got an XBox 360 console for a mere $15 that had been tossed out without removing said parental lock. This led him down the fun path of exploring just how deep this lock goes that’s supposed to keep little Timmy from doing naughty things on the family gaming console.

The short version is that, unless you want to go medieval on the hardware and perform a NAND Flash-level reset, your best bet is probably to brute-force the pass code. You do not even have to mash in the thousands of codes yourself, but can use a keyboard emulator on something like a Teensy development board. This got [eWastelander] into the console after a mere five hours of the little MCU running through the combinations.

There used to be a reset code as well, as detailed over at Console Mods, but this is unique to each console and this feature got removed in newer firmware revisions. In the video, attempts to modify the console via a soft mod failed due to the compromised games that provide a backdoor not being ‘Everyone’ rated, which is probably a common outcome here.

Ultimately it seems that either you plug in an MCU board or you break out the NAND Flash programmer. Brute-forcing the XBox 360 pass code is something that we covered back in 2013 already, with in 2020 [Agent24] porting the code to the Teensy, with the code download link provided in the video description. Since Microsoft long since stopped providing the reset service via its support, this might be the only way to revive an otherwise junk XBox 360.