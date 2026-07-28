Sharkfin Bites Attack Shark

The Attack Shark is a modern keyboard with fancy magnetic keyswitches, macros, configurable blinky LEDs, and more. The problem is that the configuration software only works on Windows, so [JR Lanteigne] set out to fix that. Along the way, he completely worked out the configuration protocol that this keyboard needs, and wrote the comfortable sharkfin web-app so that you can flash yours too.

Don’t have an Attack Shark? Well, you might have one of the 522 other boards that are made on the same ROYUAN hardware, but are re-branded under 100 different names. Want to find out if yours is supported? Look it up in the list here, or just plug it in and find out.

[RJ]’s path to reverse engineering the config protocol wasn’t entirely straightforward, but since the “Windows only” application was actually an Electron app under the hood, he patched it to run on Linux and logged a few configuration sessions. Of course there are gotchas like two different firmware generations and the fact that writing to flash too fast put the keyboard into a boot loop, but after these problems were surmounted, it just remained to map all of the bytes out, and wrap it all up in a user-friendly application.

We don’t have one of these fancy-schmancy keyboards, but if we did, we’d certainly be glad to have the configuration protocol documented. Nothing is worse than finding out that the company that made your keyboard has gone belly-up, and you’re left with a backlight setup that doesn’t match your new deskpad. If you’re a keyboard-head and you don’t already follow [Kristina]’s series, well you should.