The formula for a Raspberry Pi camera is by now a straightforward one: take a Pi and camera module, add a display, buttons, and battery, and you’re done. This doesn’t mean that there’s no scope for more though, and [Irtaza2009] has one in the PiShot. It’s a few months old now but the repository is still being updated.
The 3D printed case follows a compact camera form factor with the screen on the rear, and a cold shoe on top. Inside is a Pi Zero 2 W and a Camera Module 3, with an 18650 cell and battery management/power supply board. The buttons are tactile switches hooked up to GPIOs, and the screen is an ST7789 SPI display.
For software there’s a Python script, which should do the job. We’ve not tested this one, but our experience is that slowness is the Achilles’ heel of Python based Pi cameras. We hope this one has managed to eke out some performance.
An interesting upgrade to this device would be to use an HQ camera module, for a mirror-less compact. It wouldn’t be the first such camera we’ve seen.
4 thoughts on “The PiShot Is Ready For Your Snaps”
HaD uppercased titles strike again! PiShot I can parse; PISHOT made me think the article was about a burning medical condition.
I also misread it, but I thought it was a project about thermal management.
Rather own flame thrower. Or an std with the same sensation.
While the first variant would be a miracle for energy management (steam engine revival), it also could mean prolonged space flights as the astronauts provide power instead of radioactive isotopes and perhaps propulsion.
Sure, you can not longer be allowed to have a walk in the woods.
Fun little project, but those poor buttons needs do need some protection, they are falling off already. One simple 3d printed structure glued on/around them to make them recessed will make them last forever.
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