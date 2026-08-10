Though their pure Platonic Forms may only exist in the world of ideas, certain regular shapes can’t help but keep falling out of natural processes– case in point, the six-sided solid we call a hexagon, which is indisputably the bestagon. Don’t take it up with us– start an argument with the God of War, because its his planet that’s showing off six sided features, dubbed “polygonal fractures” which NASA’s Curiosity rover is currently crushing under tread in Valle Grande. Now, you might look at the photos and say– well, that’s clearly a dried mudflat. Evidence of water! No brainier, let’s all get Nobel Prizes. Not so fast.
Nothing in nature is ever single-sourced or that simple; if you live somewhere you get dried mud, you may have seen such hexagonal features, but ask anyone from the land of the ice and snow and they’ll tell you that freeze-thaw or frost heave can bring a field of rigolith’s inner Catan board out as well. Sure, we usually call it “dirt” here on Earth, but it’s rigolith by any other name. So NASA isn’t jumping the gun, and their announcement conservatively says that they aren’t sure how the polygonal features formed. Which is both fair enough and very interesting, as figuring it out is going to give some clues into what was going on in this part of Mars in the geologically recent past, especially since this vast field of grid tiles stretches as far as the camera can see. The consensus is that Mars was once “warm and wet” but that’s a relative term– how warm, and how wet, are very much up for debate.
Speaking of crushing hexagons under Curiosity’s wheels– did anyone think said wheels would last this long? They were already tweaking the traction control to extend their life nine years ago. Between it’s plutonium power and ongoing software updates, its a fair bet that Curiosity will outlast the late, lamented Opportunity who currently holds the endurance record at 15 Earth-years.
12 thoughts on “Even On The Red Planet, Hexagons Are The Bestagons”
Pretty sure you mean ‘regolith’ not “rigolith”.
You spelled it wrong both times so I’m doubting it was a simple fat finger.
If you are going to be a smart ass at least be correct. Or better yet, use spell check.
; )
Where’s your website, where you post about interesting hacker things of the day?
Oh, what’s that? You don’t have one? Never mind then.
You flew to Mars yourself? no? Never mind then.
I did. One day I gotta figure out what that guy dosed me with, definitely was NOT acid..
“You spelled it wrong both times so I’m doubting it was a simple fat finger”
Hmm… regarding a misstake what I know of fat fingers is that they usually not reduce (or increase) in size during the typing of a document, so making the same misstake twice (see what I did there) is not as unlikely as you think. Regarding spelling checkers: considering that “Rigolith” is a common spelling variant of regolith, which is a layer of loose, broken, and mixed rock and dust that covers solid rock on planets, moons, and asteroids. It can also refer to a track named “Rigolith” by Martin Merz from the 2023 album Planet Henri. This means that depending on the knowledge of your spelling checker a correction might not be sugested as the checker might consider it to be correct.
…and here I expected someone to comment on a six-sided solid being a Cube, not a Hexagon (a six-sided polygon).
I agree that one or both of Curiosity and Perseverance will outdo Opportunity’s longevity record.
Wrong both times.
“smart-ass” ;)
If my tires looked like that after 20 miles, I would be causing people to film me and post me online in the tire department at Walmart. But I understand there are extenuating circumstances on Mars.
WHO WROTE IN THE DUST “KILROY WAS HERE” ?!?!
Even worse if it was “Kilroi hic erat”
“if you live somewhere you get dried mud, you may have seen such hexagonal features”
Or if you live somewhere near volcanics, you may have seen hexagonal basalt columns.
Did anyone else open the first link? They have a picture of martian landscape taken by the rover.
Why does the sky look so earth like? Is it just me or does anyone else think so too?
Its greyish-blue, very uncanny. Like the sky in Beijing before they got their pollution under control
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