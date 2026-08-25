Quest VR Headset Becomes Unlocked Hardware

The Quest virtual reality headset gets a fully unlocked bootloader thanks to the QuestStack tool, which automates a complex process of privilege escalation to provide stable, privileged access to the hardware. This solidly frees the headset from its existence as a device tied to Meta’s walled garden, although the tool only works on the Quest 1.

Not simple enough? No problem, there’s also a web version by [darknight1050] that makes the unlock process as simple as plug in headset, visit web page, receive unlocked bootloader.

The first-generation Quest headset is an older (released in 2021) piece of hardware that is still perfectly capable, although it has been surpassed by later models in terms of performance and optics.

It has also been essentially forgotten as far as parent company Meta is concerned, with no requirement for new content to be compatible with it, nor consideration in general given to the device for some time now.

Hardware that is no longer supported should be opened. The Oculus Go got an official unlocked OS build which was a positive thing, but the Go was also a pretty limited device. The Quest 1 — the ‘Oculus’ part of the name having been dropped around the time Facebook renamed itself to ‘Meta’ — is considerably more capable than the Go was. Now people can have privileged access to its hardware, which may help save some of them from junk piles while enabling folks to do as they please with the hardware they purchased.