When the analog TV signals were turned off in most places around fifteen years ago, their replacement took the form of a set of digital multiplexes. ATSC for North America, and DVB-T for Europe and other places. This would deliver a multi-channel broadcasting solution for the future, and this would be how those not on a cable would consume their telly. It’s a surprise then to find that some governments are already looking at turning off digital TV broadcasting, with the UK in particular wanting to put a date on the switch-off of 2032.
It’s been no secret for many years that linear broadcast TV is being overtaken by streaming services, and this move projected to come at the end of the transmitting contract was always likely to come eventually. Even with increasingly few younger people watching traditional TV though, it still comes as a bit of a shock that it’s happening so soon. The replacement will be an online service for which initially a set-top-box will be required. We’re guessing there will be a storm of protest, but since it’s still quite a few years away and broadband coverage is now near-universal, there’s a good chance it will peter out as the time approaches.
Aside from the end of analog TV, we’ve seen a steady decline in AM and Long Wave transmission across Europe. What makes this surprising then is that instead of being a legacy analogue system, the one facing the turn-off is the future-proof replacement, and one that still sees plenty of use at that. A major shift in consumer electronic technology is taking place, but will anyone notice it?
Header: Carlos Adampol Galindo, CC BY-SA 2.0.
7 thoughts on “The Days Of Broadcast Digital TV Could Be Numbered”
Governments can sell RF spectrum. Of course they’re going to kill off any clients of it they’re not making money from.
In Europe the TV is the only remaining government media monopoly and programs are made for the elderly, who still have equipment to receive.
Now the EU is aiming to restrict the free internet only to approved content, and thus the old media monopoly is not needed.
Good point on that restricting thing, but the UK isn’t EU anymore though, but in reality most of the nasty stuff (not all) comes from ‘meetings of euro ministers’ who then agree to do something unpleasant, all outside of the EU system, so with things like you described they can do the nasty stuff Europe-including-Uk-wide, plus some extra countries that have politicians who are ‘managed’ by the same root think-tanks that come up with the grand schemes.
Can you give an example of “restrict the free internet only to approved content”? I’m interested in what this might be.
Three seconds of googling can find you the most seditious, blasphemous, hateful and misanthropic content imaginable yet they say the internet is censored
If we hadn’t had this stage we wouldn’t have had cheap DVB-T USB dongles for SDR. Yay.
We may be looking at an answer to the Fermi paradox. Technological civilisations only spend 100 years or so broadcasting RF. Digital TV and DAB will already look like noise from a distance. Low-power wireless will be invisible.
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