A Defrag Simulator In Your Browser

Disk Defragmenter was a wonderful utility that Microsoft included with Windows back in the day. Back then, you’d use it to theoretically speed up disk access. Today, you can run a fun simulation right in your browser thanks to [Dennis Morello].
The theory behind defragmenting hard disks was simple. Your hard drive would store data on spinning magnetic platters. Sometimes, a given file or group of files would end up with their different parts scattered across different parts of a platter, or even multiple platters, as the file system tried to slot everything into the space available over time. On a drive accessed with a literal physical mechanism, this fragmentation of files across multiple areas of a disk could cause functional read speeds to drop. To solve this, you could defragment the drive, wherein a utility would grab disparate bits of different files and put them physically closer together on the drive platters, such that the read heads could access larger contiguous chunks of files more easily.
[Dennis’s] project does none of that. It just simulates the visuals and sound of running Microsoft’s disk defragmenter tool from Windows 98. It’s got the little rows of squares that get rearranged, blue for unoptimized data, dark blue for defragmented data, and white boxes for free space. It’s got the progress bar along the bottom, too, and a nice little simulated sound of a hard disk ca-chunking away as it shuffles little bits of data to and fro. This was the kind of thing you’d do on a rainy Saturday afternoon in the 1990s, just watching your PC make itself a few percent faster while you drank coffee and wondered if your ex-wife Jacinta was ever coming back. She never did, but you did notice that Age of Empires II loaded a fair bit quicker after you ran a full defrag on your main drive. Sometimes, that’s as good as it gets.
Modern file systems are better at managing issues like fragmentation, and the virtually instant seek speeds of solid-state drives essentially eliminated the need for defragmentation for good. Still, it’s fun to visit an ancient tool from yesteryear and remember what it meant to us way back when. Maybe you could give Jacinta a call, too, just for old times sake, and discuss that time a Janet Jackson song started crashing brand-new Windows laptops right out of the box…
3 thoughts on “A Defrag Simulator In Your Browser”
Hi! On DOS 6.x there also was DEFRAG. It was based on a Symantec tool.
In the 80s and 90s, the rival product was PC-Tools COMPRESS.
Here are examples how they looked..
Defrag (DOS, ASMR video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nidwz3BzFCM
Compress (v6, DOS, real HW): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDDh7l3uXXM
Compress (v7, DOS): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIwrCLJSbRg
The irony that running a disk defragmenter on a modern computer would just shorten the lifetime of its SSD.
to think a defrag is in the past is fairly silly..
Both ext4 and NTFS need defrag on spinning disks, and spinning disks aren’t going anywhere!
There was a brief time that ssd’s looked like they were going to replace spinning disks for data – the ssd price/GB was really starting to get there. But during the AI bubble that is simply not the case – I could buy a car (a reasonable one) for the same price that it would take to replace my spinning rust with ssds..
So defrag is alive and well – it makes quite a lot of difference to how fast your access is if the files are 1) in contiguous tracks 2) near each other on the disk, and 3) near each other in the MFT (for NTFS)…
The you read them in the right order – I do ‘platter’ walking on both ntfs and ext4….
yes, bott drive and a working directory might (should) be on a ssd, but lot’s of data isn’t…
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