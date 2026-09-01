Building An Airsoft Claymore Mine

The Claymore mine is a rather fearsome weapon of war, using explosives to blast a cone of shrapnel towards advancing enemies. It’s not really something you should try and build at home. An airsoft version, though, is altogether more appropriate. [RegiBlackwood] has developed a simple way to build exactly that.

It’s a cheap and cheerful build, with the claymore housing itself built out of cardboard. Wooden dowels are used to stake it into the ground, just like the real thing. In the center of the housing sits a regular old mouse trap. Only, it’s been modified to hold a sling carrying a payload of BBs. The trap is also tweaked to make its spring more powerful, and to enable it to be triggered with the tug of a tripwire. When triggered, the mousetrap fires and hurls the sling forth, spewing a rain of BBs from the front of the device—ideally quelling the advance on your position.

Built properly, it’s a fun piece of airsoft hardware that could really change the dynamics of your regular game. If you’re looking to do point defence, you might also consider building yourself some automated turrets as well…