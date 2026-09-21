The RP2350 Does 1080p

Coaxing a DVI signal out of a microcontroller to drive a DVI or HDMI screen has been possible for a while now, but limitations in what the devices can do has, in turn, placed a limit on the resolution that can be delivered. Now [Aaron Gayle] has broken through a barrier by generating 1080p video from an RP2350. The previous best from Raspberry Pi Pico-class microcontrollers was 720p, which an RP2040 could deliver. The 2350 is faster and has faster peripherals, but even then, to reach this resolution he had to overclock it to 372 MHz. For all the impressive achievement, there’s still a limitation. Lacking space for a framebuffer, he generates scanline by scanline, a technique we associate more with 8-bit computers from the 1980s.

The 1080p video code is part of a package called TVtop, a board game in which the game board is displayed on the TV and whose players interact from their phones via Wi-Fi. For that reason, there’s an ESP32 in the project too, though it has nothing to do with the video hack.

Now that an RP2350 has been shown to generate 1080p, we look forward to seeing others building upon this achievement in terms of what video can be delivered. If you do something, be sure to let us know.

Meanwhile, Aaron tells us he was inspired by this Hackaday story, which asked if it was possible.

Header image: Raspberry Pi, CC BY-SA 4.0.