Doubling Thermal Printer Resolution By Wiggling

Thermal printers are still extremely common today, using small heating elements in combination with temperature-sensitive paper to create a dot matrix-like effect without messing with ink ribbons and complex mechanisms. Of course, even with just a line of elements you still needed one of these per pixel, which at least in the 1970s when the Sears 12 calculator was released added significantly to the cost. The solution here was to wiggle the elements, doubling the resolution of the print head, as detailed in this video by [Danalog].

Using a contemporary Texas Instruments TI-5015 calculator as comparison with its non-wiggling print head, it’s easy to see the advantages here. In an era where electronic calculators didn’t have displays but a thermal printer, this print quality was the selling point, yet adding more thermal elements added to the price tag of the final device and more complexity to the design in terms of driving circuitry.

In this regard adding a way to make the print head move side-to-side at a set rate and tying this fact into the printing would save about half of that circuitry. Inside the Sears 12 is a fairly standard Mitsubishi M58671 calculator IC, but also the whole printer mechanism. When operating, as demonstrated in the video with the cover removed, you can see the whole print head moving rapidly.

With this mechanism this much cheaper Sears 12 definitely gives the TI-5015 a run for its money, even if as noted by [Danalog] the timing would go off a bit after a longer session, resulting slightly wavy printing. Presumably with the massive cost savings of buying a Sears calculator over a TI one, this was deemed an acceptable trade-off.