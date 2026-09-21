A Computer Terminal The Old Way

Here in 2026 if we need a terminal the chances are we fire one up on our computer and continue on our way without a thought. What we are doing of course is emulating the experience of earlier hardware terminals, ones with a serial port on the back, a keyboard, a screen, or if they are a bit older, a teletype printer. [Sheila Dixon] is recreating that experience for the RC2014 retrocomputer, and she’s using some period-appropriate hardware and techniques.

Perhaps the most obvious thing about her build is her choice of printer. Sir Clive released a notoriously bad thermal printer for the ZX81, and it wasn’t long before a third-party alternative appeared in the form of the Alphacom. This printer connected directly to the ZX’s bus via its expansion port, and like the Sinclair printer, was serviced by ROM routines linked to BASIC commands. This is joined by a keyboard, first an MSX item, and then one she’s made with some retro typewriter keycaps.

She’s interfaced her Alphacom to the RC2014’s Z80 bus in the same way as it would be with the ZX81, and with a few teething troubles created some routines in a ROM to drive it as though it was the RC2014 terminal output. The keyboard is scanned using an 8255 I/O port card, much as it might have been back in the day.

If you’re curious about the Sinclair printer, we used one (without harming it!) for an April Fools’ joke during the pandemic. Meanwhile we have reviewed more than one RC2014 model, the most recent one being in 2019.