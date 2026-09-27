Reverse Engineering Apple’s Mikey Chip

On the old iPods, generally referred to here in the future as iPod Classic, there lives a tiny, undocumented chip called Mikey. It sits at the headphone output and performs only two functions: powering the Apple wired headset microphone and handling button presses from the three buttons. Despite these headphones and iPods having existed for nearly two decades, no one in the open source community has figured out the protocol Apple used for these buttons until now.

As [Hemant] discovered after finding a single archived blog post from 16 years ago about it, the chip is relatively simple by modern standards. Besides handling microphone bias, it sits on an I2C bus and monitors presses from the three buttons on the headset. Each button has its own resistive load, so a press from any of them drops the voltage on the line to a certain amount which the chip can read. The more involved part is a “chirp” that’s a sort of handshake between headset and iPod, which took a bit of work with a debugger that [Hemant] built into a custom Rockbox firmware.

With the chirp sorted out, [Hemant] built the feature into an existing version of Rockbox, and submitted the update to the Rockbox team for integration in future official builds. It’s a long overdue feature for those still using wired headphones and iPods from the turn of the century, but welcome. Some of those iPods are still working to this day, but only conditionally if they’re very cold.