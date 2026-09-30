A Simple Solution For Streamlining Battery Recycling

Lithium batteries have become the backbone of many modern devices ranging from toothbrushes to semi trucks, so what are we going to do with them when these rechargeable cells finally die? Researchers at Cornell have identified a way to streamline the recycling process.

Most current lithium battery recycling involves grinding up the batteries and separating active material from other components like the casing, current collectors, etc. These materials are then processed and turned back into fresh material for a new batch of batteries. Taking everything all the way down to rebuild it is time and labor consuming, and therefore expensive, especially in light of increasingly lower prices for lithium.

The researchers found that by electrochemically dissolving the inactive electrode–electrolyte interphase layers that built up over time, they could rejuvenate the electrode without completely taking it apart. This direct electrode-to-electrode regeneration (DEER) uses 1,3-dimethyl-2-imidazolidinone (DMI) as a solvent for the process. Once reassembled, these regenerated cells have up to 95% of their original capacity while cutting the cost of recycling by over half.

If you’re looking to reuse a pack before sending it to the recycler, may we suggest a whole house battery from an old EV pack and how to integrate them safely.