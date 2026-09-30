Ever wanted a spreadsheet as an executable with a built-in terminal interface? No? Well, that’s a pity because [Roberto Alsina]’s Sheety project does exactly that.
Sheety compiles spreadsheet definitions into a self-contained, executable binary with zero runtime dependencies. It presents a simple terminal application (with mouse support) in which one can browse and edit data and formulas with a simple interface. As far as formats go it can import and export Excel files, or a human-readable
.yaml file.
When Sheety runs, the data and formulas defined are compiled into a self-contained executable with the formulas baked in, and that’s actually what one sees and uses. If a formula gets changed in the UI, a new and updated version is created on the fly to reflect the changes.
Sheety is perfectly functional, though it does have some limitations. Can the display width of cells be resized? They cannot. Does anyone actually need this? Probably not, as [Roberto] happily admits. Is it a fun project? Absolutely.
Be warned that while Sheety supports the Excel format, it understandably doesn’t support every single function Excel has added in the over forty years it has been around.
Sheety is written in Crystal and the GitHub repository has everything you need if you’d like to give it a try for yourself.
8 thoughts on “Sheety Turns Spreadsheets Into Binaries, For Some Reason”
For viewing a spreadsheet in a terminal and even playing with the formulas, this looks very useful! Given the right bash command, this could be used ro view uncompiled excel files on the fly. I’d use it if I wouldn’t simply have a windows machine with MSoffice nearby.
Anyone remembering dBase III+?
Yes!
Wasn’t fox also abouty to make executables?
Have fun opening these spreadsheets after 10 years.
Er…why? Sheety compiles spreadsheet definitions into a self-contained, executable binary with zero runtime dependencies.
Yeah because linux has a tradition for running old executables without any problems. NOT
There have been so many breaking changes to even basic APIs in the past 10 years. Usually most of this is hidden behind libc, but I’d guess that no dependencies also means no libc.
And running an executable for old libc on new libc is a pain in the ass by its own.
Just go ahead, pull some simple old package without dependencies from debian or whatever you like, extract it to some temp folder and see how it fails.
A binary in ELF format with no system call usage beyond filesystem interaction and only a terminal interface should only require POSIX calls that are guaranteed to remain unchanged basically forever (
stat()/
fstat(),
open(),
seek(),
read(), etc.), plus terminal escape sequences that haven’t changed much in 30 years. (Or LONGER, the mouse support is probably the newest feature dependency.)
I’m with you on library changes breaking software — it’s one of the reason AppImages are a bad idea, because building for the OLDEST system possible and relying on forward compatibility to remain supported on modern systems is a nice fantasy, but doesn’t work in practice. But the degree to which that’s a problem is proportional to the complexity of the application, and the range of libraries it depends on. A simple terminal program that’s only linked with libc and maybe libm isn’t in much danger of losing access to the APIs it uses.
Using older software is actually a bigger problem with UN-compiled code. Building a 10+ year old codebase with a modern compiler can be a nightmare, since they’ll frequently do things that modern compilers treat as errors. (Storing and passing around function pointers without their arguments explicitly defined, or with mismatching argument types, is a big one. Newer compilers will shut that right down.) But if a binary is already built, your chances are a lot better.
You know how many businesses have processes that involve pasting data into an excel sheet and pulling the results from various formulas back out? If this could be made up automate those sorts of processes without fully rebuilding the logic… It would be super useful. Or if it could fully extract the logic and apply it to a dataset elsewhere? Gold.
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