Sheety Turns Spreadsheets Into Binaries, For Some Reason

Ever wanted a spreadsheet as an executable with a built-in terminal interface? No? Well, that’s a pity because [Roberto Alsina]’s Sheety project does exactly that.

Sheety compiles spreadsheet definitions into a self-contained, executable binary with zero runtime dependencies. It presents a simple terminal application (with mouse support) in which one can browse and edit data and formulas with a simple interface. As far as formats go it can import and export Excel files, or a human-readable .yaml file.

When Sheety runs, the data and formulas defined are compiled into a self-contained executable with the formulas baked in, and that’s actually what one sees and uses. If a formula gets changed in the UI, a new and updated version is created on the fly to reflect the changes.

Sheety is perfectly functional, though it does have some limitations. Can the display width of cells be resized? They cannot. Does anyone actually need this? Probably not, as [Roberto] happily admits. Is it a fun project? Absolutely.

Be warned that while Sheety supports the Excel format, it understandably doesn’t support every single function Excel has added in the over forty years it has been around.

Sheety is written in Crystal and the GitHub repository has everything you need if you’d like to give it a try for yourself.