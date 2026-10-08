The World’s Smallest TV Console Plays DOOM

We’ve seen plenty of game console projects here, many of them that seek to produce a miniature game console. But this one from [RayTriangle] may break a new barrier entirely — it fits an entire TV game console that plays DOOM, including the battery, into a TV antenna plug.

There’s a type of antenna plug with screw terminals, originally intended for matching 300 ohm balanced feeder to 75 ohm co-ax. It provides a tiny project box if you look at it that way, and it’s in here that the console sits. It’s an ESP32-S3 that talks to a controller via Bluetooth, and he’s gone into some detail on how the RF for the TV is made. Some clever tricks such as a look-up table for the phase shifted chroma waveforms for each color allow the creation of a good quality composite signal through a resistor-ladder DAC, and this is modulated in a surprisingly old-fashioned way onto a carrier provided by the ESP’s clock generator.

The result as can be seen in the video below is a bit noisy, but we think that might be fixable with a little filter magic. It’s designed for PAL TVs with a VHF tuner, but we’re guessing some ingenuity could be brought into play to make it happen for UHF or NTSC. The hardware meanwhile is put on two boards either side of the battery, with a flexible PCB joining the two.

It’s true that gaming though an analogue RF input to a TV is probably less common in 2026, but we applaud the ingenuity in getting this into such a small space. For some reason it reminds us of the world’s smallest MIDI synthesizer.