The Sony PlayStation Portable, better known as the PSP, is now over two decades old. In its day it was an impressive handheld gaming machine, not least because of the inclusion of wireless networking and a web browser.
We tried the browser back then, and it’s fair to say the experience was a little underwhelming. We’re thus mightily impressed at [Steve Janovitz], who has produced Tilefinch — a modern web browser for the PSP.
Depending on the model, the PSP came with a 333 MHz MIPS32 processor, and for all but the first model, 64 MB of RAM. Powerful back in 2004,but leagues behind something that would run any modern web browser. So how’s he doing it? The answer seems to be by careful choice of software components and use of the PSP’s built-in capabilities for jobs such as video decoding. The browser engine is Lexbor for example, while JavaScript is handled by QuickJS.
We don’t have a PSP to hand so we can’t tell how it would render Hackaday or even how fast it is, but we’re suitably impressed by this project. For PSP enthusiasts it’s a game-changing browser, but for us it also points the way towards web browsing being a possibility for other platforms. As the distinction between a high-end microcontroller and a low-end SoC becomes blurred, we’re starting to see exciting new hardware emerging with devices such as Espressif’s ESP32-P4 that, on paper at least, might be capable of running this browser. Exciting times in limited hardware web browsing might be upon us.
5 thoughts on “A Modern Browser For The PlayStation Portable”
Interesting. I’ve had several PSPs and i also have one now. I quite recently (within a year) tried to go to websites with it. You cannot access much with it. Google(dot)com and a funny image site opened. Kuvaton(dot)com.
This is great news. Dont plan on doing any browsing with it, but for some reason getting stuff on it that i could use on it makes me giddy.
It is modded of course.
I have a handwritten browser (bare metal/from scratch parser, css, js & ecmascript engine) running on the P4. The biggest issue is RAM – modern pages are ridiculously large (often for no good reason), the P4 boards don’t come with the 2GB needed to cache some ridiculous CRUD PWA.
Setting up a DNS sinkhole (e.g. Pi Hole) would probably help immensely with that. One can even be run on an ESP32.
Y’know, seeing the specs in the PSP and ESP32-P4 makes me wonder how close we are to being able to effectively make a PSP equivalent with an MCU kit.
Oof I remember buying my PSP when it was new.
Great system, terrible battery life.
If the Esp32 can run psx/n64 emus, PSP seems reasonable.
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