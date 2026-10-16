TAKTO, Open Source Hand-Tracking Built Like LEGO

Hand tracking in VR/AR can add a substantial amount of immersion and added interactivity. Unfortunately, most camera based tracking suffers when fingers get covered, intertwined, or simply out of view of the headset’s camera. What’s even less common are methods of giving feedback to the user’s hands. [Sebastian Molano] saw these issues and decided if anyone was going to make an open-source solution, it was going to be him with his thesis on TAKTO.

TAKTO aims to remove the prior issues mentioned with visual tracking by using magnetic encoders to tell where the device is and the finger’s position inside it. Actuators are able to pull on the fingers themselves to add even further information to the user. Of course, none of this is too crazy, as we have seen similar projects before. Where TAKTO stands out is the extent of the support outside of a one-off hand tracker.

TAKTO.one not only holds general information about the project itself, but also an entire digital twin of the live device. This console can give you a visual of using the glove and general status information. Documentation on how to assemble one for yourself is presented in clean visuals, which should make the build process painless.

Everything else about how to make the hand for yourself can be found on the project’s GitHub. The price tag is steep for the actuated version, though there is a sensing-only version for hand tracking, and most of the cost comes from the quality actuators used. If you want to look into implementing some usability into existing VR hardware, make sure to look at what Valve has released publicly!