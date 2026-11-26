Popular wisdom holds that decoupling capacitors are good, and thus more decoupling capacitors is better. Unfortunately physics disagrees on that notion, as [Ben Eater] discusses in a recent video, following feedback from a viewer who found that upon adding said capacitors, their supply rail got unstable and began oscillating.

After reproducing the issue, [Ben] set to work trying to understand what was going on and why the oscillation was happening. Ultimately it was deduced that the large electrolytic capacitor on the output of the 7805 5V regulator was missing a straight ground path to said regulator. By having the ground thus take a circuitous loop through a large section of wiring and segments of the breadboard a lot of induction was introduced.

The effort is similar to a tank circuit, where an inductor-capacitor combination creates a resonance that can be really useful if it’s intentional. In this case it merely served to introduce a lot of noise on the supply lines which got amplified by the decoupling capacitors placed near the ICs.

In short, this is why you must always put input and output capacitors as close as possible to your voltage regulators, with in this particular case one ground wire between the regulator and the electrolytic capacitor’s ground fixing the decoupling issue.