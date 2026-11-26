Popular wisdom holds that decoupling capacitors are good, and thus more decoupling capacitors is better. Unfortunately physics disagrees on that notion, as [Ben Eater] discusses in a recent video, following feedback from a viewer who found that upon adding said capacitors, their supply rail got unstable and began oscillating.
After reproducing the issue, [Ben] set to work trying to understand what was going on and why the oscillation was happening. Ultimately it was deduced that the large electrolytic capacitor on the output of the 7805 5V regulator was missing a straight ground path to said regulator. By having the ground thus take a circuitous loop through a large section of wiring and segments of the breadboard a lot of induction was introduced.
The effort is similar to a tank circuit, where an inductor-capacitor combination creates a resonance that can be really useful if it’s intentional. In this case it merely served to introduce a lot of noise on the supply lines which got amplified by the decoupling capacitors placed near the ICs.
In short, this is why you must always put input and output capacitors as close as possible to your voltage regulators, with in this particular case one ground wire between the regulator and the electrolytic capacitor’s ground fixing the decoupling issue.
5 thoughts on “When Decoupling Capacitors Go Wrong”
also bad if the decoupling cap is an old tantalum that shorts out.
A frequently forgotten or unknown fact is that tantalums have a maximum pulse or inrush current. Exceed that and after a while they short out. I discovered this when I replaced the old type standard D cell batteries in some data loggers with gel-cells and nicads. Fire ensued over the next few months, until I discovered this factoid.
Tantalums should not be directly across batteries. After regulators or with a series resistor is OK.
https://nepp.nasa.gov/files/24745/2013_n240_Teverovsky_ESTEC_Derating_paper.pdf
Breadboards are notoriously flaky this way. Putting a power section on there is just asking for trouble.
That’s average bootcamp graduate is unlikely to ever move beyond the most basic jobs (if they can even land one).
Engineering graduate after 5 years of university education (be it ME, EE, CompSci or a mixture thereof) might not have a lot of hands-on experience but they had to suffer a lot of dynamical systems, network analysis, differential equations, transfer functions, MATLAB, SPICE and other crap which our world relies upon so they’ll at least have theoretical understanding of problems they’ll be dealing with for the rest of their careers. A solid foundation to build upon.
and no hacking allowed either ya bunch of cargo cult yahoos! Now get off my breadboard, and I’m keeping your pull down resistors the next time I see them! Your mother will be getting a call from me!
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