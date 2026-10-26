In Praise Of A Legendary Power Transistor

There are some devices which achieve electronic immortality, it’s likely that you have used a few of them yourself. The 555 timer of course, or the 741 op-amp. [ElectronicsNotes] is here with another candidate that might not have been on your mind as you read the previous sentences, and it’s a transistor. The 2N3055 is an NPN power transistor, no, THE NPN power transistor, that has found its way into an astounding array of devices over the last six decades or more.

For such a ubiquitous device one might imagine that there’s not much new to know, but the video delivers on that front. Here as well as probably for you the 3055 has always been an epitaxial device whose quirks you likely know well, but originally it was something different. It used the hometaxial construction process on its launch in the early 1960s, but in the mid 1970s it was replaced by a version with the same capabilities but using the epitaxial process. The consequent higher Ft required modifications to circuits using the device to stop unwanted oscillation.

Where this is being written there are several 2N3055s, in the by now rather old office audio amplifier, in a bench power supply, and probably elsewhere too. It’s been superseded in many ways and its TO3 case now feels antiquated, but it will probably never entirely go away. Meanwhile if you’d like to read about another iconic 1960s device that never went away, we have you covered.

Header: a really early example. Eule4404, CC BY-SA 4.0