Does Running An E-Paper Display At 30 FPS Destroy It?

Although e-paper displays are famous for being low-power and lasting essentially forever if not damaged physically, the recent push to drive even cheaper e-paper displays at a framerate like 30 FPS for a decent monochrome gaming experience does raise a few questions. The first being what this does to the power usage of these displays, and the second whether this will wear out the display in short order. To investigate this, [Bo Made It] set up a few experiments.

Subject of this test was a Waveshare ESP32-S3-ePaper board, which had previously been demonstrated running a Game Boy emulator at 30 FPS. With this software running, the board consumed on average about 115 mA, which would run down the device’s 400 mAh battery in about 3.5 hours. From here key was to isolate the power consumption of the display itself, with the system minus the display updates consuming about 90 mA.

Running the frame calculations for the greyscale mode without rendering to the screen pushed that up to 107.6 mA, with even in the 30 FPS greyscale mode the display thus only consuming about 7.4 mA, which is vanishingly small. Clearly the low-power claims of e-paper remain intact even at higher framerates.

As for lifespan, one datasheet gives the typical lifespan as one million updates. This would translate to about 9.3 hours at 30 FPS, though that assumes a full display refresh. Since a smart driver only updates changed pixels, obviously this will be longer, but the question is how much longer, and what will degradation look like?

After running 2.16 million frames of a custom endurance test featuring repeating patterns, some ghosting was apparent, but repeated refreshing made this go away again. This means that so far no permanent damage has been detected within the no doubt conservative limit provided by e-paper manufacturers.

It should be noted that Waveshare itself also recommends against running such high-FPS applications on their device, meaning that this is definitely one big longevity experiment. If actual damage occurs, this means that obviously this won’t be covered under any warranty.