Using Halftone Images In QR Codes Without Upsetting Scanners

Although quick-response (QR) codes are rather simple monochrome affairs, adding embellishments to them is a popular activity, if only to make QR codes not stick out like a sore thumb in e.g. flashy marketing flyers. The most simple approach here is to put any regular graphic in e.g. the center of said QR code and lean on the scanner’s error-correcting features to route around the damage, but a more sophisticated approach uses halftone images that are blended with the QR code, as first demonstrated in 2013 by [Hung-Kuo Chu] et al.

A number of online halftone image QR generators exist that use the methodology in said 2013 paper to allow you to generate any mesh-up you like. Here [Jorge C. Lucero] provides a JavaScript-based version written from scratch that can run client-side. According to [Jorge] this was a weekend’s project created out of sheer curiosity.

The basic way that this algorithm works is by using each of the data modules of the QR code as a 3×3 grid of submodules, using only the center sub-module as the module’s color. The other sub-modules are thus free to be assigned a halftone color grade that creates the final module’s appearance.

Although this should generally work without leaning on the scanner’s error-correction features, an ‘enhancement’ mode is possible that enhances the image clarity at the cost of introducing some scanning errors that will require correction. Overall it provides a pretty clear improvement over simple binary image embedding, especially when higher resolution QR codes are used.