MousePods Reverse Engineers Head Tracking Data From Stubborn AirPods

[Matteo Gaudioso] released MousePods, a Python tool which accesses the motion sensors in Apple AirPods on Linux, turning them into mouse input. No Apple host required. Doing this required reverse-engineering how the devices work and communicate, because it turns out the AirPods 3 do things differently than other models.

Head tracking with AirPods has been around for years. Apple uses the motion data for spatial audio and gesture detection, and there are a number of open source tools to access that data. But there was always a blind spot: no one could figure out how to talk to the AirPods 3.

[Matteo] enlisted the help of Claude Code in digging out what was different, and found Claude pretty useful for running hundreds of probes and tests to the AirPods to eventually tease out what was going on, among other things. The findings are nicely summarized here. One interesting one is how the sensor data was indirectly hidden by the fact that on Linux the default MTU (Maximum Transmission Unit) is too small to hold the whole payload complete with motion sensors. Once the Linux MTU is increased to match the considerably larger iOS default, everything appears.

There’s one other feature we like: the ability to send the data to opentrack to use as head tracking input to things like flying or racing simulators. We’ve seen this done with flight sims using headphones for head tracking, which is a great way to use sensor data that already exists without impacting the audio functionality.

Some features are still experimental, but MousePods is confirmed to work with the Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2. Check out the MousePods website for a bit more info if you’d like to give it a try.