Supercon 2026: Streaming Live

While we’d love to have you all join us in Pasadena for Supercon 2026, the next best thing is to connect up to the festivities remotely through the magic of the Internet. The main stage talks (Lamarr) will be streamed live to our YouTube channel, while the talks taking place on the second stage (Hopper) will be recorded and posted afterwards.

Though it’s not quite as immersive as being there, you can also join the #supercon-chat channel in the official Hackaday Discord server if you want to virtually rub shoulders with some of our favorite people in the world.