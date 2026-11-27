Although the Texas grid operator managed to prevent a full-blown collapse of the electrical grid in February 2021, they only managed to do so after exhausting every measure at their disposal, while the emergency kept happily zipping through the neatly lined up holes in the stack of cheese slices. These events, what led up to them and the conclusions of the official investigative report are covered in a detailed breakdown by [Jordan], also known as [The Electric Brit].

The most obvious problem was the lack of cold weather proofing, which during Winter Storm Uri set in motion something that would end up costing the lives of hundreds of people. The sudden extreme freezing weather conditions affected all generators on the grid, with wind turbines suffering from iced-up blades that led to loss of capacity and protection mechanisms kicking in due to e.g. excess vibrations caused by unbalanced blades.

For gas-powered plants the issues were many, with them relying on a constant supply of pressurized gas and thus having many weak points at processing and extraction sites. Even one nuclear power unit tripped due to an external feedwater sensor malfunctioning, highlighting the importance of weatherproofing auxiliary systems, with this also taking out some solar capacity.

Although often called a blackout, the grid operator managed to disconnect enough load to limp by on the remaining generators to keep part of the grid functional. Yet with 20 GW disconnected, the impact on the Texan population was severe, trying to survive in houses not built to withstand temperatures down to -20°C.

Perhaps most inexcusable of this event was that previous events in 1989 and again in 2011 showed the need to better prepare, yet with the short memory of the politicians and populace at large those lessons were repeatedly forgotten, including the benefits of having more interconnects with the wider US grids.

Keeping a large grid stable is a delicate balance between voltage, frequency and reactive power. Usually this goes well, but as the 2003 Northeast Blackout showed, sometimes the holes line up perfectly and all you can do is hold on for dear life. If you’re lucky the crisis happens during pleasant weather as in 2003 or with the 2025 Iberian peninsula blackout, rather than during an extreme winter storm.

Although the idea of using electric cars as grid-level backup is rather daft, they can be very useful to power one’s home during an outage, providing a lot of power without the risks of e.g. gas-powered generators.