Determining Location By Listening For Airplanes

Beyond what people deliberately disclose, there’s a surprising amount of information hidden in everyday messages, especially photos and videos. Even when people try to hide the location or time at which something was recorded, small details make these surprisingly difficult to obscure. One of the more well-known techniques correlates mains-frequency hum with power grid frequency variations. In a similar vein, [colsto] recently developed a powerful technique for precisely geolocating videos using the Doppler curves generated by passing aircraft.

Since aircraft are often audible for miles in all directions, they’re particularly likely to be inadvertently picked up in a video. The aircraft may not be discernible to the human ear, but the sound it makes can still show up in a spectrogram. To turn this data into a location, the pattern of Doppler curves needs to be correlated to an aircraft’s flight path. This is easy enough using public ADS-B records, which provide a timestamped history of each aircraft’s location, altitude, speed, and heading.

Having more than one Doppler curve in the recording simplifies the location process significantly: it’s possible to simply search for points at which Doppler curves would have been heard with the correct interval between them. It’s also important to exclude locations at which more Doppler curves would have been heard than were actually recorded – without this filter, most locations are around airports.

This eliminates most candidate areas, but it still leaves too many to manually check. The shape of the Doppler curve also provides a clue, though. The height of the curve is determined by the airplane’s speed, and the length by its distance. From an aircraft’s flight path, it’s possible to reconstruct the Doppler curve which would have been heard at any point around its flight path. These reconstructions can then be matched against the real curve to find the exact location. In a test, even a single Doppler curve was enough to locate a video without the help of any other clues.

This is just the latest in a long series of unexpected ways in which we’ve seen secrets shared, whether the secret in question is the location of a military base or the position of radar emitters.

Thanks to [Andrew] for the tip!