Web Satellite Tracker Plays The Music Of The Spheres

There are a dizzying number of satellites in orbit around the Earth these days, and more are being added at an incredible rate. Those of us with an interest in space are aware of this on a conceptual level, but it’s still difficult to put into human terms. If you’re having trouble wrapping your head around the traffic buzzing overhead, perhaps the new feature on OrbitalWiki which turns satellite overflights into live music may help.

Given your location, or at least an approximation of it, OrbitalWiki can determine which of the nearly 17,000 satellites it’s currently tracking are flying over you in real-time. When each satellite hits the highest point in the sky from your perspective, it will play a single note.

The synthesized instrument and octave of each note is determined by the orbital parameters of the specific vehicle, so each one will sound slightly different. The result is a slow, sort of ambient soundscape that’s surprisingly relaxing given the “artists” are screaming around our planet at several miles per second. Since the orbits of the craft are known and predictable, you have the option of cranking up the timescale if you’d like to hear something a bit more energetic.

If you’re looking for more emergent musical content, check out [Sam Scorsby]’s fascinating project Impermanence Series A, which stitches songs together from snippets of global radio broadcasts.