Statistically speaking, you’re likely to own an automobile. If you don’t, feel free to skip reading and be smug in the comments, but those of us who do require two-tonne death machines to get around also know they need repairs from time to time. Some of those repairs involve things that make one think, “Surely I could print this”– which is the thought that led [Will Leuke] to found 3DCarParts.org, a clearinghouse for 3D models of car parts.

Most of the parts in the library seem to be simple replacements for a wide range of parts, from knobs and handles to trim, vents, and even drive gears for power seating. There are, however, some parts to help you make aftermarket modifications, like adding a touchscreen to an old Mustang. The site hosts files locally and indexes files on Thingiverse, but its ability to search by make and model is what makes it stand out. If you’ve scanned or otherwise redesigned a replacement part, you can upload it to the site as well– this is by no means a one-man show.

It’s also not all free, but most models on the site seem to be under some form of Creative Commons license. Of the 9,593 parts in the library as of this writing, 8,327 are listed as available for free download. The parts library does not, notably, include this custom 3D-printed roadster body, but the site’s point is to help recreate stock parts, so we can’t fault that. If you can’t find your stock part online, it’s not too hard to design it yourself — we featured a guide a while back to get you started.