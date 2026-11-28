There are a few cars that serve as touchstones of the state-of-the-art, even if they weren’t necessarily a commercial success. Some only survive as memories, but a restored EV1 has just shown that this electric car couldn’t be killed.

A full body off-vehicle restoration is quite a project, and setting a one year turn around for such a task is aggressive. The restoration of V212 turns it up to 11 since only a handful of examples are even still in existence, and this is the only one in private hands. Thankfully, GM lent a hand with parts and technical knowledge in an about face from the company’s position when it took all EV1s off the road at the end of their leases. Most were crushed, although a few were sent to museums, universities, or storage at GM.

This final installment in the restoration of the vehicle, covers the final days before the 30th Anniversary of the first EV1 rolling off the production line. The crew from [The Questionable Garage] race against the clock to get the vehicle running again after having the magic smoke release from some of the power electronics boards. Most of us can relate to having to trace down mysterious electrical gremlins on a project, and we’re glad that they were eventually successful in getting this icon moving again under its own power.

We previously covered the teardown of V212 when it first arrived at the garage.