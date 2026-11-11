Why Engineers Are Forced To Create Junk Designs

It’s become a bit of a platitude to state that products were manufactured better in ‘the olden days’, but as [The Meandrous Engineer] covers in a recent video essay, the truth is a lot more greyscale and nuanced than something so trite.
The very short version is that it is the dominant culture of a nation in which products are manufactured that determines how many shortcuts and potential product life-shortening decisions are made. This same culture works its way down into company culture, including the engagement of the so-called C-suite with the engineers and folk who keep the now mostly automated manufacturing lines running, as well as vice-versa.
Old-school die-cast models and incandescent light bulbs saw their own series of manufacturing shortcuts, including a pre-World War 2 scandal about the artificial limiting of the lifespan of lightbulbs so that customers would buy more of them. This foreshadows what happened as soon as plastics and computer-aided design and manufacturing came on the scene.
Post-WW2, people like W. Edwards Deming were welcome guests in Japan and other rebuilding nations, introducing the Lean method of manufacturing which was at the time not deemed desirable in a post-war USA. For Japan, South Korea and other nations in the region this meant a boom in manufacturing, with a quality level that would ultimately trounce that of their Western equivalents.
The argument here is that Japan’s culture of efficiency, of respect for materials and loyalty both to one’s company and its workers is why this method produces much better results, with better working conditions than in nations with a different culture. This is exemplified by e.g. former Nintendo president [Satoru Iwata] taking a 50% pay cut in 2014 rather than lay off any people.
Although plastics and automated manufacturing with CAD/CAM catch a lot of flak, ultimately it’s about how these tools are used. Cheaper manufacturing and more versatile materials have made life much cheaper and more convenient for many of us, while also allowing for us hobbyists to make projects that would otherwise be impossible, including sending off a KiCad project plus BOM and 3D model for an enclosure to print, extrude or mill to have it produced for effectively peanuts.
If we do want to counteract this penny pinching by certain companies, we need to do more than just voting with our wallets. We also need to understand how these products are made, whether a certain choice like plating a car’s lug nut to make it seem better than it is good or bad. Here the right to repair movement has a lot in common, as it pushes a modicum of responsibility on to the customer to understanding fairly low-level details about a product, rather than to be just a consumer who is happy to e-waste when it breaks and buy a new gadget or appliance.
30 thoughts on “Why Engineers Are Forced To Create Junk Designs”
I wish people would stop spouting this misinformation about the lifespan of lightbulbs! An incandescent can either burn at a higher brightness (and more efficiently) for a short time, or dimly for far longer. The agreement between manufacturers was to agree a common standard that had a balance between efficient and bright vs inefficient and dim.
They could have also agreed to use halogen instead of a vacuum inside each lamp. They would have burned brighter (or just as bight with less heat), and still last at least twice longer. The only downside is that you shouldn’t touch the quartz glass, as the oil from your fingers will create hot spots which will eventually shatter the quartz.
But on the one side, that costs more money, in materials and new machines. And on the other side, people would buy fewer lamps because they would last longer.
So they still chose for the option that was cheapest for them and most expensive for the user. Maybe they didn’t do anything to shorten the life span of the ‘normal’ incandescent bulbs, but they surely didn’t do anything to make a better lamp (from the perspective of the customer).
Actually, some manufacturers did choose for halogen lamps in the latter days of the light bulb… But imagine… The halogen lamp was invented in 1959. They could have easily been mainstream in 2018 (when incandescent lamps were forbidden).
The halogen bulb, or the means to manufacture it economically, wasn’t invented yet at the time.
The market at the time had competition. You had carbon filament, tantalum, tungsten, fluorescent lighting was becoming available – GE actually used its patent portfolio to prevent the commercialization of fluorescent tubes for a good while. A tungsten filament bulb that was made to run longer was not competitive in efficiency, brightness, or lighting quality (color) against the older technologies. All it would do is last longer, which is not what the consumers were looking for in a light bulb – they wanted better light – and electricity was more expensive than the bulbs.
Now the problem wasn’t about having standards, it was about quality control. You could make the bulbs cheaper if you didn’t care how they turned out: no rejects, everything passes. Varying burn time, varying brightness. Bulb wattage or advertised burn time means nothing. With varying quality, who would trust to buy more expensive tunsgten bulbs? The cheaper cheaters would win against those companies trying to maintain quality, leaving only bad bulbs on the market.
What people forget is that the Phoebus cartel did not own patents to every kind of light bulb: only the new tungsten filament bulbs. They would stand to lose against older tech that was “just as good” against the slop they would have to sell if they didn’t set any quality standards for themselves – so they did: they punished members for going over OR under the set 1,000 hour target so the members could not cheat each other either way.
Though of course, the primary drive for this was profit: fixing prices is always the primary motive of a cartel – but the allegation of planned obsolescence is misplaced here.
Also note, the light bulb cartel only lasted up to 1939. It was no longer around in the halogen bulb era.
The amount of brightness and efficiency lost in order to increase the average bulb lifespan from 1,000 to 10,000 hours is negligible. Calling something misinformation is a roundabout appeal-to-authority, where the authority in this case is the light bulb cartel. You are unknowingly repeating planned obsolescence propaganda.
>scandal about the artificial limiting of the lifespan of lightbulbs so that customers would buy more of them
It was more a response towards different manufacturers cheating the customers with bulbs that were less efficient, or simply lying about their longevity and passing bad bulbs with the good bulbs because quality control was poor. Getting a longer life out of the bulb also made the color temperature lower. The selling point of the tungsten filament bulb was that it was brighter, whiter, and cost less to run. To make it last longer, you had to compromise on those very points. Back then light bulbs were expensive, and so was electricity, and the new tungsten bulbs were competing with cheaper older tech like carbon filament lights or even gas lighting so the Phoebus cartel did not have a monopoly on lighting options.
Why? The problem with cheating is called a “lemon market”: when the customers no longer trust the product, they pick the cheapest one to limit the damage and that rewards the cheaters. It becomes a race to the bottom, so the cartel solved that race by picking a standard. If they hadn’t and left well enough alone, eventually the government would have butted in and mandated the same thing: increase brightness and efficiency, cut the running time as a compromise.
This story is often told with a narrative of “capitalism bad” because it’s easy to spin it that way if you don’t look too closely at the technical, economic, and social factors that were actually at play.
>This story is often told with a narrative of “capitalism bad” because it’s easy to spin it that way if you don’t look too closely at the technical, economic, and social factors that were actually at play.
*Ahem*. Yeah. The US American model of capitalism/employement is.. special.
Foremost, because it’s all about competition and max profits, people are second.
Which ultimately leads to a downwards spiral until there’s only one competitor left who then dictactes price (and perhaps continues to produce low quality).
The so-called shark tank, in which big fish eat the small fish until they’re eaten themselves.
Running a fine business that just runs “okay”, serves a purpose to local community and doesn’t need to expand is something mindblowing, apparently.
(I’m mentioning the US because it tries to export culture and business culture to the world. Many international businesses see it as a role model, unfortunately.)
>Foremost, because it’s all about competition and max profits, people are second.
Depends on whether you’re looking for short term or long term profits. Quarterly capitalism vs. stakeholder capitalism.
The short-term profit maximisers tend to run their own businesses to the ground because they fail to maintain quality against competitors, innovate, or keep money in the bank as a buffer for economic shocks etc. Their shareholder value comes from the stock market, funding drives, etc. which has very little to do about what the company actually makes. To keep such a corporation running for any length of time requires some favorable external conditions, such as a government that keeps bailing you out, or politicians who create subsidies and regulations in your favor, and government contracts you can’t lose.
>The so-called shark tank, in which big fish eat the small fish until they’re eaten themselves.
There’s a very good observation by John Gall that says, “as systems grow in size, they tend to lose basic functions.” Eventually the big fish cannot eat because the smaller fish will simply dodge around it: very large corporations become blind, dumb, and unable to change their ways because of internal bureaucracy and communications problems. What keeps them around is the _lack_ of competition, not competition itself.
Also, if you look around, what you’ll find is that the recent “success stories” are no longer about some traditional big corp monopolizing a sector of the market and holding on to it. It’s about rapidly growing new corporations that run on air and empty promises and collect billions in investments for products and services that nobody actually demands – like cybertrucks or overcomplicated juice squeezing machines. It’s all about milking the investors and techbros who have loads of accumulated capital and no idea how to spend it.
Yeah? Tell that to Microsoft which has been fighting against Linux since Windows 95 days and it’s still the most popular OS on the planet. Meanwhile Linuxbros are arguing against themselfs if GNOME 5 should have 3px radius on button or 4px.
And when they don’t agree they simply balkanize into yet another fork that’ll be dead in 5 years 😂
Bill Gates might be a stupid programmer because Windows compared to Unix is like using wet cardboard instead of chainsaw to cut trees but he’s a very talented businessman.
Survivorship bias. Junk products have always existed (AFAIK – I’ve read stories from the late 1970s about cheap and absolute garbage VCRs that barely had their necessary components working, let alone worked as a whole. Similar stories with TVs. All that stuff was thrown away long ago and no specimen survived – unless maybe in an attic somewhere… who knows… I cannot prove anything before that and I can barely prove what I just wrote)
Its not just survivorship bias. Old TVs and VCRs were designed to be serviceable, They were expensive, but repairable. Then we started shifting towards disposable tech.
Actually, older CRTs used radioactive materials, for example thorium in tube emitter so they were DESIGNED to last for a short period and increase sales.
Commercial television and display CRTs never used thorium. From the very first commercial hot-cathode CRTs in 1922, manufacturers relied on alkaline earth oxide coatings (such as barium oxide) rather than thoriated tungsten
Thoriated tungsten was never phased out of CRTs because it was never adopted for them. Instead, it remained strictly in high-power transmitting tubes, industrial magnetrons, and certain X-ray tubes, where extreme anode voltages would destroy fragile oxide coatings.
The average lifespan of a Sony Trinitron CRT picture tube is 25,000 to 30,000 hours before noticeable dimming or color shift occurs. Many consumer tubes continue operating reliably past 40,000 hours when run at moderate brightness levels.
HaD comments, a never ending supply of misinformation and half-baked theories spun into new conspiracies and misremembered history.
There was an entire industry based around re-gunning CRTs.
Try again.
Doesn’t that prove my point? Try again.
The first VCRs were over $1000. of course you fixed them. By the 90s they cost under $100. In the meantime the half dozen motors required for the mechanical bits were reduced down to 1, making them much simpler to operate, faster, and easier as the mechanical bits went from coordinating a half dozen motors using sensors to just “run this motor until the switch closes”.
At the same time, they went from a dozen circuit boards to one.
They evolved to be simpler and more reliable which also made them much cheaper and more affordable.
You could repair them, but why? A technician costs $75/hour at a repair shop. You could buy a new one for under $100. It was guaranteed to take at least half an hour to verify what is wrong and to figure out how to fix it. And probably 2 hours labor in total plus parts. This is where it becomes “beyond economic recovery”.
Ever wonder how they built the thing for $100 in the first place, then? Something’s not right here.
I read an article a long time ago about a product (I forgot what it was, I think a kitchen machine) that over it’s manufacturing lifetime was optimized so much that it had lost 70% of it’s weight and about halved the component count in about 30 years of production, meaning that the original was almost guaranteed to last a lifetime, and the last iteration failed once in a lifetime for half of the owners. At a lower cost to people, to the environment, and with better functionality. But people still preferred the old ones, but would not pay the price for it.
You can buy a Bissel vacuum from walmart for $60 every couple of years
or you can buy a new Kirby Avalir Platinum Vacuum for $3,349 and never buy another vacuum. (yeah I know thats 55 bissels, Id never pay that myself either)
My mom bought a kirby g3 in 1990 for $1350, $3500 adjusted for inflation. She had been using a model 515 her mother bought when she was an infant. in 1955. Her g3 is still running today, making it a year older than the model 515 it replaced.
I own a G5, but I bought mine from the original owners son 13 years after she bought it and have used it for the last 16 years, I paid $200.(around $400 adjusted) My daughter just bought her first Kirby, an 11 year old Avalir for $200 delivered with all accessories from ebay.
As someone who has worked in the floor care industry I can safely say Kirby vacuums are crap. They have a through motor pickup design which means that the pickup air (and debris) flows through the motor before going in the bag. This can be demonstrated by trying to pick up coffee beans and you will hear a horrible cacophony of noises as the beans go through the impeller. If you were to do this with a shop vac for example the beans will be picked up without going through the impeller. The shop vac creates vacuum in the debris tank instead of blowing the debris in the tank. The way vacuums are rated is in inches of water lift. That is how many inches of water the vacuum will pull up a tube. The tube diameter does not matter but the tube should be at least seven or eight foot tall for proper testing. A Kirby has very low water lift numbers when compared to comparable residential vacuums. I can gaurantee that the $60 USD Bissel will suck better than your overpriced Kirby. /s (The bissel will have higher water lift. And no through motor pickup.)
Ahh another PhD in everything being discussed So confident in their ignorance they swear by their imagined credentials.
The kirby does NOT use a through motor pickup design. Traditional Kirby models—including the Avalir Platinum, Sentria, and Generation series—use a Direct-Air system. irt and debris are sucked straight from the floor through a spinning plastic impeller fan located in the front housing before being pushed up into the filter bag. The actual electric motor sits behind the fan chamber and is sealed off from the dirty air path. The motor pulls separate, clean cooling air from the top of the housing so the internal electrical components do not breathe dirt Because air does not have to pass through a restrictive bag or filter before hitting the fan, direct-air vacuums produce massive airflow (CFM) for deep carpet cleaning. The trade-off is that sucking up hard objects like coins, gravel, or screws can chip or wear down the fan blades over time, though modern Kirbys use durable, impact-resistant Amodel/Lexan blades.
Dont like that? Stick to the Signature series (models C530, V530, and C550) they use a Filtered-Air system. These models filter dirt and debris through a dual-HEPA system before the airflow ever reaches the fan or motor.
Water lift measures static pull when airflow is completely blocked. High water lift matters most for hose attachments and wet carpet extractors pulling liquid out of carpet fibers.
CFM Measures the volume of moving air carrying dirt into the bag. Traditional Kirbys push 115 to 137 CFM at the floor nozzle—roughly 2 to 3 times the airflow of a standard Bissell upright (typically 39 to 65 CFM
And AGAIN, if your stuck on that metric, Go with the signature series, They produce 80 to 100+ inches of water lift alongside 131 CFM of airflow. Besting Bissel in both metrics.
This is, I think, a very unfair generalization about cultures and societies — “Americans are greedy and lazy. The Japanese have a stronger work ethic.” Somewhere I’m sure there will be kudos (deserved) for Germany’s STEM and engineering culture.
What the author leaves out is the many other aspects of culture that impact design, manufacturing and, frankly, availability of products and market. Cheaper products are typically less durable. They’re also … cheaper … meaning more can afford them. A craftsperson culture (Japan) encourages strong engineering design but also limits career mobility and rapid innovation. “If only the XX was more like YY” is a very limited societal critique. Look at which societies are growing and thriving and which are shrinking or senescent. Look at trends in living standards. China wins out massively — extreme poverty to ubiquitous middle class in a single generation. The manufacturing center of the world. But (1) can hardly be characterized as a culture to embraces durable product design, and (2) has an enormous and rapidly growing unemployment problem. Japan is a culture in painful retraction. The US has *no* idea what it stands for anymore (if it really ever did).
It’s more like a culture of overengineering and making simple things very complex just to make it hard to repair outside of dealership.
My father owns a 1987 Lada Niva and I’ve worked on it with him so many times since I was a child. It’s a simple car, it can be fixed with a hammer and screwdriver.
I had a 2001 Mazda 323 since 2018 and while it’s not as simple as his Lada it’s very reliable japanese car and I can still fix it with basic set of tools I bought from my local Epicentr when I was university student.
My friend from work is very stupid and he bought E46 recently. He has to non-stop visit mechanics and pay money because engine is very hard to work with normal tools and there’s a lot of electronics that you need to use computer. It’s very complex and typical german car.
I see this first hand every day.
Companies make what people will buy – plenty of products or companies have failed due to a quality or price that wasn’t what people wanted to buy.
If people really cared about this stuff and voted with their wallets these “bad” products wouldn’t exist.
Also – people forget just how bad AND expensive a lot of things used to be. We are living in a time of huge abundance and almost offensively cheap consumer goods, grumbling that a modern appliance is not as sturdy or serviceable as your grandparents’ one that cost them a month’s wages is disingenuous.
Henry Ford, yes that one, famously went through the junkyard and through the scrapped Model Ts that were there. He looked through them to see what parts were consistently like new, then ordered his engineers to redesign them to not last as long.
This was done because the part was obviously over built for its job – it could be reduced in cost without sacrificing quality because it was lasting far longer than the rest of the vehicle.
It’s one of the many ways Ford cheapened the Model T to make it more accessible to more consumers.
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