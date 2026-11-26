Back in the day, there were plenty of nice compact microcomputers out there that featured the 6502 CPU. There were also simpler computers that put the chip on a bare board and put you very closer to the bare metal. The 20c from [osolabs] is a bit more like that, but with a unique and appealing modular design.

At its heart, the 20c is a learning platform. The hardware is built out of interchangeable modules that each correspond to a key part of the computer’s architecture. There are swappable CPU modules for the 6502 or different variants like the 6510 and 8502, as well as ROM, RAM, and address and data bus modules. There are also modules for the clock, glue logic, and even I/O subsystems like the Commodore PIA, VIA, and CIA. Bits and pieces can be assembled and swapped in and out at will to build a different character of machine and learn about different hardware and the architecture as a whole.

If you’re wanting to get to grips with how computers work at the very low level, the 6502 and the 20c are a great place to start. Design files are on Github for the curious. You might want to take a look at a guide on 6502 assembly to get you started, too. If you’ve been cooking up similar homebrew computers in the lab, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline. Video after the break.