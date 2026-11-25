Back in the 90’s the Sega Corporation put out game hardware for every type of video game player under the sun. There was the Sega Genesis for average gamers, the Sega Nomad for folks on the go, and the Sega CD add-on for people with too much money on their hands. Though for the players that found themselves in the middle of that Venn diagram there was the Sega CDX. It was a console that combined a portable CD player with the ability to play Genesis carts when hooked up to a TV. Late last year modder [TZMWX] proposed an idea, what if there was a successor to the CDX…a Saturn CDX?

The mod began with trimming down a Sega Saturn motherboard to squeeze inside a Sanyo portable CD player. A custom 3D-printed bottom case was used in order to accommodate the Saturn’s controller ports as well as integrate the original CD player’s control buttons for music playback. Sound can be output through a couple of integrated speakers from an Apple laptop or the Sanyo CD player’s original 3.5mm audio jack. Incredibly a detachable LCD screen can be attached to the back of the unit, though video can still output through the original Saturn 10-pin Mini-DIN connector. The console’s memory card slot was retained for maximum game compatibility, and sneaking in the cartridge slot in the back of the unit was clever as it allowed for a prominent space for a “CDX Saturn” logo.

During the Sega Saturn’s heyday, engineers at the company tinkered with a number of other console combinations along the lines of [TZMWX’s] mod. Sega of Japan actually released a fun informative video a few years ago showing off the original Sega Nomad prototype (Project Venus) along with all the other hardware released from the era. Somehow Saturn ended up being the only one of the code-names derived from our solar system that stuck when released to market, but there there were clearly plans for more. Equally worth viewing is the footage [TZMWX] uploaded of the Saturn CDX in action below. It’s just stellar.

For more on the strange idiosyncrasies of the Sega Saturn, check out this article exploring its inner workings.