There are a great many handheld gaming platforms on the market these days, many of which are specifically designed for emulating old console games. They can be a great way to play old Pokemon titles, except for the fact that the aspect ratio of the classic games seldom suits the modern widescreen displays these handhelds use. PokeDaisy aims to fix that.

PokeDaisy is designed for playing all the Pokemon games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and the Nintendo DS on on a wide array of modern devices — from your Windows or Linux computer and Android smartphone, all the way to the Steam Deck and homebrew-capable Nintendo 3DS. The trick is that it runs a companion tool that hooks into the game, that displays lots of useful data like your party, inventory, and the overworld map. There’s even a special tool for tracking your Nuzlocke run, if you’re so inclined. So far, so useful.

Where things get really cool, though, is in the Generation III games from the Game Boy Advance, along with original Game Boy titles. The EXPAND tool manages to scrape the overworld of the game and extend the 240 x 160 display to the edges of your screen. Instead of playing in a pillar-boxed 4:3 format, you enjoy the game in a layout that better suits modern devices.

Files are on GitHub for the curious. We’ve featured some other fun Pokemon hacks before, too.