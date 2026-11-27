The plethora of different machines available in the 80s are one of the things that makes retrocomputing fun, but sometimes we run across ideas that never quite made it to production that are also worth a look. [wottle] wanted to reexamine some early designs investigated by Apple with the Frog Design “Happy” Mac.

In 1982, Apple contracted Frog Design to develop a new design language for their products. The eight non-functional “Snow White” concepts ranged from mild to wild, but most never saw the light of day, despite influencing most Apple products in the late 80s. [wottle] chose the LisaEm Lisa emulator as the interface for the device to give it a period-correct OS.

The machine uses a Raspberry Pi 5 coupled to the LCD panel from an iPad 3 or 4, giving it a slimmer silhouette than the original concept as it would have been limited by the CRT technology of the time. Steel bar ballast in the base of the 3D printed enclosure keep the device stable. The current build is lacking built-in sound or an external power button, so there’s still some room for improvement.

If you are interested in the ill-fated Lisa, we’ve discussed it before, the open sourcing of its code, as well as seen it resurrected on an FPGA. We’ve also seen the Apple Jonathan concept that showed promise, but didn’t make it to production either.